Augustine Hieber

Augustinus Hieber (born February 15, 1886 in Straßdorf near Schwäbisch Gmünd ; † January 4, 1968 in Merazhofen near Leutkirch in the Allgäu ) was a German pastor who had a reputation for healing and miraculous activities and was known by his followers as "pastor of blessings from the Allgäu" is revered.

Life

Originally destined to take over his parents' farm, he is said to have decided on a career as a priest at the age of ten after a revival experience. From 1896 he attended the grammar school in Schwäbisch Gmünd, entered the seminary in Rottweil in 1901 , then studied theology, oriental languages ​​and philosophy in Tübingen and became a priest on July 13, 1910 by Paul Wilhelm von Keppler , Bishop of Rottenburg-Stuttgart consecrated.

Hieber then served as vicar and chaplain in Schramberg and Stuttgart, then as city pastor in Göppingen . When he recovered from a serious illness there, rumors of a miraculous healing arose in his environment, which are said to have embarrassed him so much that he asked to be transferred to another place and finally the pastor's office in Merazhofen, in what is now the Allgäu dean's office. Oberschwaben, received. According to another account, the transfer was made out of consideration for his poor health. On June 8, 1936, he took up the new position.

In Merazhofen, in addition to his pastoral office, he was commissioner for the Third Order of the Franciscans and episcopal commissioner for the Leutkirch deanery. As episcopal commissioner, he was dean of the dean's offices in Leutkirch and Wangen im Allgäu. From Merazhofen he became known as a "blessing priest" and a sought-after confessor , visited by believers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland. His followers had a reputation for leading a holy life and working miracles and healing illnesses. For his part, he went on numerous pilgrimages with his followers in the area as well as to Lourdes and Rome . On a pilgrimage to Rome in 1956, following his visit to Rome, he is said to have visited Padre Pio and was blessed by him and recognized as a saint.

Afterlife

The grave of Augustinus Hieber in Merazhofen, decorated with votive tablets.

Pastor Hieber died in 1968; his grave in Merazhofen was visited by pilgrims and sick people and further miracle and healing experiences at this grave were reported. Numerous votive tablets with thanksgiving were donated for the grave by pilgrims who attribute their recovery to the pastor's blessing. The grave was designed as a memorial site by the community and decorated with a 250 kg candlestick on the 40th anniversary of his death. In addition, the street leading to the cemetery was renamed Pfarrer-Hieber-Weg and a Pfarrer-Hieber-Gedächtnisverein e. V. founded to look after his memory. The Swiss writer Ida Lüthold-Minder was particularly committed to the publication of his work in several writings. He is said to have predicted the creation of the lawn cross in Meggen shortly before his death .

A petition to initiate Hieber's beatification is said to have been signed by over 20,000 people by 2008.

On August 7, 2012, a square next to the St. Cyriakus Church in Pfarrer-Hieber-Platz was named in his birthplace in Straßdorf . At the same time, an Augustine Hieber sculpture was inaugurated next to the church .

Fonts

A consecration in honor of the divine heart of Jesus . Göppingen, self-published by the author, 1933

. Göppingen, self-published by the author, 1933 Ave Maria! Sermon at the chapel festival in Engerazhofen . Reprint with insignificant changes. St. Josefs-Druckerei, Wangen im Allgäu 1945

. Reprint with insignificant changes. St. Josefs-Druckerei, Wangen im Allgäu 1945 Spes nostra salve! Greetings to our hope! Sermon on the pilgrimage for women to Maria-Steinbach, held October 7, 1949. St. Josefs-Druckerei, Wangen im Allgäu, 1949

St. Josefs-Druckerei, Wangen im Allgäu, 1949 Salve Regina! Sermon at the titular feast of the Scapular Brotherhood in Hofs, held on Sunday, July 19, 1942 . [No location] 1949

See also

literature

Video

